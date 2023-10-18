Israel Releases Aerial Video of Gaza Hospital, Denies Blame for Blast

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) released aerial footage on Wednesday, October 18, showing the Ahli Arab Hospital after a large blast on Tuesday night that Palestinian officials blamed on Israeli forces, and which Israel denied.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike on the hospital and said at least 500 people were killed. Storyful could not independently verify the casualty numbers.

Israel denied responsibility and released images and audio that it said proved that a failed rocket launch carried out by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), an Islamist group aligned with Hamas, was the cause of the explosion.

The IAF said the damage depicted in aerial video was not consistent with an airstrike, as no crater was visible and the damage was contained to a small area. Credit: Israeli Air Force via Storyful