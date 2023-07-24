Israel police scuffle with judiciary reform protesters

STORY: Police dragged demonstrators away as a group demonstrating against the judicial campaign by Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition staged a sit-down protest, blocking a road.

Netanyahu's attempts to limit the powers of the country's courts has plunged Israel into one of its worst crises in decades.

The government announced its plans to change the judiciary in January soon after it was sworn in, setting off unprecedented street protests, stirring concern among allies abroad for Israel's democratic health and denting the economy.