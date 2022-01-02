Israel Launches Strikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rockets

Israel’s military said it carried out strikes on Hamas targets on the night of January 1 in response to “rocket fire” from the Gaza Strip earlier that day.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets and helicopters attacked a “series of targets” in Hamas’s “rocket-making compound” and that tanks attacked “Hamas military positions on the Gaza Strip border”. Video posted by the IDF on Twitter was described as showing the strikes.

Apart from strikes in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a ceasefire was introduced between Israel and Hamas in May, according to reports. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful