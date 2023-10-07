Israel Launches Airstrikes on Gaza in Response to Attacks

Israel said it launched airstrikes targeting Hamas locations in Gaza, in response to attacks on Saturday, October 7.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, dozens of fighter jets targeted 17 military compounds and four Hamas headquarters throughout Gaza. The IDF said approximately 2,200 rockets had been fired into Israel from Gaza.

Israel’s emergency services organization, Magen David Adom, said that as of 3.30 pm approximately 40 people had been killed in the attack. Earlier it said it had treated “hundreds of further victims”.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that as of shortly before 4 pm local time at least 48 people had been killed in Gaza amid the Israeli response. A higher toll had been mentioned in local reports, citing the health ministry; however, this had not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Footage by Mohammad Dahlan shows smoke rising. He said the video shows an airstrike as seen from Gaza City. Credit: Mohammad Dahlan via Storyful