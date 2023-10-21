Israel-Hamas war: Vital Rafah crossing opens as two US hostages released
The Rafah Crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border has opened to allow vital aid into Gaza on Saturday morning. Lorries with life-saving food, medicines, water purifiers and blankets have been given permission to enter the Gaza Strip. More than 200 trucks and 3,000 tons of aid had amassed on the Egypt side of the Rafah crossing.It comes as two US citizens, Judith and Natalie Raanan, were released by Hamas in a deal thought to brokered by Qatar. It is thought that Hamas took around 200 hostages during the attack on October 7.