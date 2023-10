CBC

On Sunday evening, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered on the grounds of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's for a vigil in support of Palestinians.Sobia Shaikh, a community organizer who helped plan the Sunday vigil, said the aim was to counter negative messages about Palestinians."We're also here because a lot of people have been reaching out to many of us who are organizers in the community of St. John's about having something that shows our collective pain and collective desire