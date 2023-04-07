Israel Conducts Strikes in Gaza as Violence Escalates

Israel’s military said it attacked Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip early on Friday, April 7, amid a sharp escalation in violence following this week’s raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes targeted a number of Hamas sites, including weapon-making facilities. The strikes occurred as sirens sounded across southern Israel.

The IDF also said it “struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon”.

The strikes in Gaza and Lebanon came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised in a video statement that Israel’s enemies would “pay a price for any aggression”.

Footage by Mohamed el Saife in Gaza City shows explosions in the distance lighting up the night sky. Credit: Mohamed el Saife via Storyful