Israel buildings damaged after Gaza rockets hit

STORY: Israel's port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, shipping and trade sources said on Monday (October 9).

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, rampaging through towns killing hundreds of people and kidnapping others. Israel's military has rallied after an initial chaotic scramble to halt the assault and is retaliating with air strikes on roads, buildings and other sites in Gaza while sending huge reinforcements towards the enclave.