Isolated strong storm possible on Northshore this evening
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
Every winter, millions of Canadians head down to the Caribbean in search of sunshine, pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. This year, however, tourists may have noticed something not-so-pleasant awaiting them on the beach: stinky, brown sargassum. Over the past decade, the foul-smelling seaweed has become more common on beaches around the Caribbean and the south Atlantic Ocean. So what's going on? To understand, first you need to understand sargassum. What is sargassum? Sargassum is a type
The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.
More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.
Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.
OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn
Powerful wind and hail the size of golf balls brought destruction to the US state on Friday night.
A California road reopened on Friday, March 24, weeks after heavy snow and avalanches forced crews to close it down.According to the California Department of Transportation, crews would escort travelers on US 395 between Lee Vining, California, and the junction with SR 167 beginning on March 24.Footage posted online shows a helicopter flying over a snow-covered area.The department said US 395 was closed after an “unknown number of avalanches” between February 25 and 28 buried a part of the highway in 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful
Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
The stormy weather pattern across much of the United States shows no signs of abating over the next couple of days as we head into the weekend.
After an absolutely amazing display of the Aurora Borealis stretched across Canada Thursday night, the Northern Lights may return tonight.
The federal government’s climate policies represent an “existential” threat to Alberta, according to Premier Danielle Smith, who told fellow conservatives Thursday she is on a collision course with Ottawa. Speaking to a friendly audience gathered in the Westin Hotel in Ottawa for the annual Canada Strong and Free Networking conference, where conservatives discuss strategy and key issues, Smith said “the biggest threat” facing Alberta “is this NDP-Liberal coalition in Ottawa.” She called Justin T
California’s drought conditions show vast improvement over the last three months.
Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on Thursday grilled Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on her past praise for China's clean energy spending, during a House Appropriations Subcmmittee hearing.
Rodanthe loses an estimated 13 feet of sand each year, and some parts of the town have lost 200 feet since the early 2000s.
A tornado tore through the Mississippi Delta Friday night, causing injuries, damage and downing power lines as severe weather moved through several southern states.
One man described the attack as “a thump in the head like being hit by a sledgehammer.”
As ocean temperatures rise due to climate change, bacteria that cause potentially deadly infections is spreading northwards up the East Coast.