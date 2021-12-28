Isolated storms tomorrow

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
The Dolphins might be writing one of the more improbable stories in NFL history.
An early contender for Goal of the Tournament at the World Juniors.
It's a nice gesture. But is that what she really wants?
Week 11 Part 1 was an absolute nightmare for fantasy managers, so let's hope Part 2 is a little better.
After shutting down for a week, the NHL resumes play Tuesday with three games on the schedule.
Don't snatch a man's towel.
The NBA's new policy comes the same day the CDC reduced quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals.
The unauthorized series featuring a portrayal of Jerry Buss proclaiming his love of sex and basketball is a hard pass for Magic.
Four NFL teams have clinched their division, but four remain up for grabs entering the final two weeks of the season.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
Enes Kanter Freedom became a U.S. citizen in November.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Troy King delivers his top fantasy football player takeaways from Week 16.
Aaron Rodgers has become a significant favorite in the MVP race.
The Crimson Tide are favored by 13.5 points over the Bearcats and that big number isn't dissuading bettors.
TORONTO — Offensive lineman Shane Richards has agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts. Richards, 26, played all 14 games for the 9-5 Argonauts this past season. The six-foot-eight, 325-pound Calgary native was Toronto’s first overall selection in the 2019 CFL Draft. Richards played in eight games his rookie season before an injury sidelined him. The Jamaican-born Richards played three seasons of collegiate football at Oklahoma State from 2016-2018. This report by The Canadian
Pam Maldonado takes an early look at Friday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.