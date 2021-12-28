Isolated storms tomorrow

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Offensive lineman Shane Richards has agreed to a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts. Richards, 26, played all 14 games for the 9-5 Argonauts this past season. The six-foot-eight, 325-pound Calgary native was Toronto’s first overall selection in the 2019 CFL Draft. Richards played in eight games his rookie season before an injury sidelined him. The Jamaican-born Richards played three seasons of collegiate football at Oklahoma State from 2016-2018. This report by The Canadian