Ish Smith hits from way downtown

Lucic returned to the Bruins on a one-year deal last offseason after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Boston.
The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
The Maple Leafs star has elevated his game once again, and is beginning to look like one of the league's elite.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
Both Ferrari and Alpine have already had a car damaged severely by unsecured drainage covers.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green was “wrong” and “took it too far” when he put Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock, agreeing that the five-game suspension handed down by the NBA was deserved. “Draymond was wrong,” Kerr said Thursday before the Warriors' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “He knows that. It’s a bad look. The five games is deserved.” The NBA cited Green's “ history of unsportsmanlike acts ” in determining the length. The alterc
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a historic pole position at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as Formula One tried to move on from a bruising 24 hours in Sin City.
The Gold Glove winner reportedly rejected a lucrative extension from the Blue Jays prior to becoming a free agent earlier this offseason.
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted less than 21 minutes into Thursday night's session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover on track. “We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover," F1's governing body said as it called all the cars off the track. “We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy.” The FIA later said Sainz hit the concrete frame around a m
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The Toronto Argonauts say their medical personnel didn't see any indication star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a head injury during the East Division final. On Wednesday, Kelly suggested to 3DownNation — a website that covers Canadian football — that he suffered head trauma during Toronto's 38-17 loss Saturday to the Montreal Alouettes. In a statement Thursday, the Argos said not only did their medical personnel not see any indication of injury, they weren't made aware of
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was cut loose by Milwaukee and former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis by Arizona, among 63 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams declined to offer 2024 contracts. Nick Senzel, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was dropped by Cincinnati and Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings by Miami. A pair of 2019 All-Stars were allowed to go free, designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach by the New York Mets and outfielder Austin Meado
Ivor Robson, who has died aged 83, never craved stardom, but as official starter he spent more than 40 weeks of his life centre stage on the first tee at the Open Championship keeping company with the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, watched by millions of television viewers around the world.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
BBC Radio 5 Live have been discussing the news surrounding Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. For us to be punished even further than the club going into administration and being insolvent I think it’s absolutely disgraceful.