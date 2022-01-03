Ish Smith with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were out of timeouts and couldn't challenge an apparent fumble that likely would have given them the ball back with just over 2 1/2 minutes left in Sunday's game. Instead, Arizona got a first down on the next play and ran out the clock, beating the NFC East champion Cowboys 25-22 in their regular-season home finale that had a playoff feel — though the play along the Dallas sideline didn't bring the season to a bitter end. The Cowboys (11-5) will be back