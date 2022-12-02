Ischia to Evacuate Over 1,000 People Due to Fears of Further Landslides

Authorities in Ischia, Italy, said they were preparing to evacuate at least 1,100 people over fears of further landslides on the island on Friday, December 2.

Italy’s fire and rescue service reported that the landslide on the island on November 26 killed at least 11 people.

This video shows cleanup efforts on the island. Italy’s fire and rescue service said 190 firefighters were involved in operations on December 2.

According to local news reports, the regional government dedicated two million euros to the recovery efforts in Ischia.

The disaster raised questions about buildings being constructed in areas that are at a high risk of flooding and landslides, often without the required permits, ANSA reported. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful