Isaiah Wong with the 2 Pt

The Chiefs are looking for a three-peat, while the Eagles want to dethrone the champs.
The spread has stayed steady in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX.
Antetokounmpo has not played since Feb. 2, but is expected to return for the Bucks after the All-Star break.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
The Super Bowl is a sports betting holiday every year.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
Twilley was on the very first Miami Dolphins roster and the 1972 team which went undefeated at 17-0.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
A woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen leaving Manzano's hotel room and using his credit card.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.