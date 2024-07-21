Isaiah Whaley gets the And-1

- Advertisement
Evan Mobley got his deal.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?