Isaiah Stewart throws it down!

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Two of the Toronto Raptors' most important players are out for an unknown amount of time. That means it's time for the next two to clock in. The Raptors announced that forward Scottie Barnes -- who broke his hand in Friday's 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors --had surgery on Monday to repair a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles. There was no update on Jakob Poeltl, who dislocated the pinky finger o