Isaiah Stewart sends the shot away

The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
No, Roki Sasaki hasn't chosen a team yet, but these 5 players could also make a big impact on their future teams.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With some Notre Dame and Ohio State players yet to declare, just 70 players have entered the 2025 NFL Draft early so far.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Boopie Miller drained a contested 3-pointer right before the buzzer to lift the Mustangs past Virginia on Wednesday night.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
The Phoenix Suns have a new center.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Gonzalez's 37-yard field goal propelled the Commanders past the Buccaneers and into the Divisional Round against the Lions.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Pittsburgh's upside is capped with Wilson, but finding a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen is not a realistic goal. What are the Steelers to do?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Bobby Wagner might want to skip the replay on this one.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.