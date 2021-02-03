Isaiah Stewart with a buzzer beater vs the Utah Jazz
Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.
LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."
Several Chiefs players were reportedly lined up to receive a haircut when the barber's positive landed.
The former Angels shortstop opted out of last season in the final week.
The NBA has postponed 23 games this season as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
The Edmonton Oilers need to get out the brooms and start stringing some wins together.
Tua Tagovailoa could be a strong trade piece if the Dolphins go after Deshaun Watson.
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe has gone from a contract hopeful to a core piece off the Raptors bench -- and he's only improving. The 26-year-old is embracing the opportunity and is committed to increasing his role with the Raptors throughout the season.
Tennis Canada has renamed its annual showcase tennis event after announcing a 10-year partnership with a bank.
Let's check in on the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 4 of the NHL season.
“I don’t think there is any way in the world they trade Deshaun Watson."
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Mike Conley added 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 18 for Utah, which reclaimed the NBA’s best record with the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier on Tuesday. Royce O’Neale tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Jazz (16-5) won their ninth straight home game. Jerami Grant scored 27 points to lead Detroit and Josh Jackson added 22. Mason Plumlee totalled 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons. Detroit (5-16) lost its second straight game. The Pistons trailed by as many as 28 points in the first half before rallying late in the fourth quarter. Jackson, Grant, and Plumlee scored baskets on three straight possessions to fuel a 10-1 run that cut Utah’s lead to 109-105 with 2:06 left. Bogdanovic slammed the door on a further rally with back-to-back corner threes, giving the Jazz a 115-105 lead with 48.6 seconds to go. Mitchell and Conley each scored a pair of baskets on the first four Jazz possessions and it helped Utah build up a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Jazz capitalized on poor shooting from the Pistons. Detroit missed 12 of its first 16 shots and trailed by double digits for much of the quarter. Utah shot 54% from the field in the same stretch. The Pistons went nearly five minutes during the first quarter without scoring a basket before Grant’s jumper with 2:08 left in the quarter ended the drought. Things did not improve for the Pistons on either end of the court in the second quarter. Detroit trimmed the deficit to 45-33 on Plumlee’s tip dunk. Utah quickly ripped off a 9-0 run to keep the Pistons from pulling within single digits. Bogdanovic scored back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the brief spurt. The Jazz then scored on seven straight possessions to extend their lead to 69-41 later in the quarter. Utah hit eight free throws during that stretch to pull away from Detroit. TIP-INS Pistons: Blake Griffin shot just 2-of-9 from the field in the first half and shot 4-of-13 overall. He ripped his jersey in half in frustration as he left the court at halftime. … The Pistons outscored the Jazz 20-8 in second-chance points and 22-10 in Fastbreak points. … Detroit went 18-of-20 from the free-throw line. Jazz: Team PA announcer Dan Roberts missed just his seventh game in 42 seasons. Roberts did not attend the game due to NBA health and safety protocols. Tony Parks filled in for Roberts. …Utah made is first 16 free throws before Gobert missed one with 9:19 left in the third quarter. The Jazz finished 25-of-29 from the line. … Joe Ingles dished out five of his team-high six assists in the first half. UP NEXT Pistons: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Jazz: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press
Watching the Brooklyn Nets edge the Los Angeles Clippers in an entertaining Always a Bridesmaid Bowl, it struck me: How are all these superstars still chasing LeBron James?
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Derek Forbort scored, led his team in shots and made a last-minute glove save in a 3-2 win Tuesday over the visiting Calgary Flames.Forbort was the first Jets defenceman to score this season. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the eventual game-winner and Trevor Lewis also scored for Winnipeg (6-3-1).Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for Calgary (4-4-1).Both clubs played their backup goalies Tuesday following Calgary's 4-3 shootout win Monday.Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second win this season, while Calgary counterpart David Rittich stopped 25 shots.Thursday's rematch in Winnipeg will be the third meeting in four days for the two clubs.The Jets led by two goals early for the second night in a row, but they defended that lead unlike the previous night when Calgary overtook them in the third period.Winnipeg blocked 24 shots to Calgary's 10."It was one of our more impressive and effortful games on a defensive side of things," Brossoit said. Forbort led the Jets with five shots on net and scored Winnipeg's second goal for the sixth of his career. The 28-year-old spent the end of last season and the playoffs with the Flames, who had acquired him at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Kings. Winnipeg signed the free agent to a one-year contract in the off-season.With Rittich pulled for an extra attacker and the Flames pressing for the equalizer, Forbort batted an airborne puck behind Brossoit's head out of danger with 57 seconds remaining."I just kind of knew it wasn't gonna be in a good spot no matter what," Forbort said. "It happens pretty quick and you just kind of swat it to get it out of there. "Felt like I was playing volleyball back in California."In his third start of the season, Brossoit's workload was light for the first 40 minutes facing 14 shots. He was busy in the third, however, when Calgary pelted him with 17. Brossoit came out of his net to thwart an all-alone Johnny Gaudreau in the final seconds of the game."I had to make an aggressive play," Brossoit said. "I gave a big push toward him and tried to take away as much space as I could and I was lucky enough to get a piece of it."The Flames were held scoreless on four power-play chances and the Jets went 0-for-2."We had a good push in the third, but . . . you get down goals every night, it's not a recipe for success, so we've got to just learn from that and come out and be sharper in our detail and we'll be fine," Flames captain Mark Giordano said.After a scoreless second period, Tkachuk scored his second of the game at 10:53.Tkachuk was denied by Brossoit on a breakaway. Gaudreau put the rebound off the crossbar and onto the Winnipeg goalie's back for Tkachuk to sweep into the net.A deft deflection by Ehlers at 13:32 of the first period gave the hosts a 3-1 edge.Ehlers bunted an airborne puck over Rittich on a Dylan DeMelo point shot for the Dane's sixth goal of the season.A three-goal burst in a 65-second span started with Lewis's short-handed goal at 6:40, followed by Forbort scoring at 7:10 and Tkachuk at 7:45. Tkachuk tapped in Dillon Dube's cross-ice pass. Neal Pionk skated the puck zone to zone and dished to Forbort, who beat Rittich high glove side.Winnipeg's Mason Appleton corralled a Flames giveaway on their own blue-line, skated the puck down low and fed Lewis in the slot to beat Rittich's glove.The Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and face the Jets again Feb. 9 at home. That will be the only time this season Winnipeg faces the same opponent four games in a row.Notes: Gaudreau extended his point streak to nine straight games to open the season and is one assist away from a career 300 . . . Blake Wheeler moved into second all-time in franchise games played at 720, passing Toby Enstrom. Bryan Little (843) holds the record. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Smith didn't expound much on his stance against women fighting beyond "I just don't like it."
If there’s one thing you need to understand about Bieniemy, it’s this: all this media attention touting him to be a head coach isn’t what he asked for.
DENVER — Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Logan O’Connor and Valeri Nichushkin scored, and Cale Makar had an assist for the Avalanche, who have earned five of a possible six points in the third of four straight games against the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov scored and Cam Talbot had 29 saves for Minnesota. Colorado leading scorer and first-line centre Nathan MacKinnon is out with a lower-body injury that will keep him sidelined week-to-week, the team said earlier Tuesday. MacKinnon was hurt Sunday against the Wild and it adds to an already long list of players who have been injured. Matt Calvert (upper body), Erik Johnson (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower left leg), Devon Toews (foot) and Pavel Francouz (lower body) are also out. Calvert and Francouz have been placed on injured reserve. The Wild are without defenceman Matt Dumba, who was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. They played the third period with just five defencemen when Jared Spurgeon didn’t return after the second intermission. Colorado grabbed the lead late in the first period on O’Connor’s second goal of the season at 17:45. Nichushkin made it 2-0 in the second period when he buried a rebound at 7:09 for his second of the season. The Wild got one back on the power play when Kaprizov scored off a pass from Zach Parise at 13:05 of the second period. It was his third of the season. Minnesota had several chances in the final minute after Talbot went off for an extra skater. Grubauer stopped a couple of shots and then the Avalanche were able to run out the clock in the Wild end. UP NEXT The teams complete a four-game, home-and-home set Thursday night in Denver. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
"Football made me such an angry person, everything bothered me."
MONTREAL — Led by Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson, the Montreal Canadiens' off-season acquisitions are paying big dividends 10 games into the 2020-21 season. Toffoli and Anderson each scored twice on Tuesday as the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber's 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Toffoli and Anderson, as well as other newcomers including veteran forward Corey Perry, backup goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Joel Edmundson, have fit like a glove so far with a Canadiens team looking to build on an unexpected post-season run last year. "We're having success because that was the goal from the get-go when we made those kinds of deals," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. "So far it's working out well. "We're 10 games in so that's certainly encouraging, but as I often mention it's a long year and we've just got to keep plugging away." Toffoli, whose second goal was a highlight reel-worthy backhander, continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division. Eight of Toffoli's nine goals this season have come against the Canucks. "We always thought that Tyler Toffoli was really good at scoring goals and was a smart player we could use in all sorts of situations, well that's what he's doing," Julien said. "He's killing penalties, on the power play, 5-on-5, and that goal he scored tonight on the backhand was a beauty." Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry's empty-net goal to cap the scoring. Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli's second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season. Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0). Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver. Montreal, which kicked off the two-game series between the teams with a 6-2 win on Monday, improved to 4-0-1 against the Canucks, outscoring them 28-15 over those five games. Anderson, acquired from Columbus in an off-season trade that sent forward Max Domi to the Blue Jackets, is proving to be every bit the power forward the Canadiens have been craving for years. He scored the first two goals of the game and now has six on the season. He had just one goal in 26 games last year with Columbus. The big winger opened the scoring at 14:53 of the first period. Ben Chiarot sent the puck toward the Vancouver goal and it wound up in front of Anderson, who outmuscled Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield and put the puck past Demko. Montreal went up 2-0 with three minutes left in the opening period after Suzuki picked off a bad outlet pass in the Canucks zone. Suzuki's shot was blocked by Tyler Myers but the puck went right to Brett Kulak, whose shot was tipped in by Anderson. The Canadiens rode their momentum into the second period and had a couple of chances to score on an early power play, but Demko made a couple of big saves on Perry. That seemed to give the Canucks some life, and Roussel scored his first of the season when picked up a rebound and beat Allen at 4:20 of the second. Toffoli restored Montreal's two-goal lead when he tipped in a Joel Edmundson shot at 12:29 of the second, then put the Canadiens up 4-1 around three minutes later when he outmanoeuvred former Hab Jordie Benn and fired a backhand past Demko. Toffoli played 10 regular-season games and seven post-season games with the Canucks last season after Vancouver acquired him in a trade with Los Angeles. He signed a four-year, US$17 million contract with the Canadiens in October. Pettersson scored his fourth of the year on a power play 53 seconds into the third period with a slick wrist shot over Allen form the right face-off circle. The Canucks sent Demko to the bench for an extra attacker and were rewarded for late pressure when Pearson scored with 42 second left. But Petry put the game away with an empty-netter. Toffoli passed up a chance at a hat trick to set up Petry, who was in a better position to score. "I think if we had have had a two-goal lead I would have tried to be a bit selfish," Toffoli said. "But honestly we had a good game and Jake played well in net, so didn't want to mess that up for him." Vancouver was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-4. "I thought we played well tonight," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "Played like a team that knew what it needed to do to win. It was a grinding game early, slowly got a few more chances, just came up short." Weber's 1,000th game was acknowledged at a stoppage in play halfway through the first period. Players from both teams tapped their sticks on the ice and Weber waved as crowd noise was piped into the empty Bell Centre. Weber was toasted by members of the Canadiens and his former team, the Nashville Predators, in video messages during breaks in the action, and posters created by his daughters were on display. "Maybe it's a little unfortunate that his family and friends couldn't go to the game with the situation going on, but I thought they did a tremendous job," Anderson said Weber's tribute. "Not every day you get to play your 1,000th game and it was such a special night just to be a part of it, and seeing Webs being such a great leader and going through that." NOTES: The Canadiens will show a video tribute during Montreal's game Thursday against Ottawa as part of ceremony with Weber's family present. Additionally, a painting of Weber will be unveiled and he will be presented with a silver stick by Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin. ... Weber has 220 goals and 357 assists over his 1,000 games. ... Roussel returned to the Canucks' lineup after being held out as a healthy scratch on Monday. ... The Canucks open up the first of three games in Toronto on Thursday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021. The Canadian Press
Fred VanVleet set a new franchise record, dropping 54 points on the Magic Tuesday night in an easy Raptors win.