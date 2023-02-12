Isaiah Livers with a block vs the Toronto Raptors

A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
The Beard had something to say on the Nets' latest drama.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.
General manager Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook doesn't deserve all the blame for the Lakers' struggles throughout his time in Los Angeles. Pelinka still has renewed optimism about the Lakers' future following a flurry of trades, including the deal that sent away Westbrook after less than two seasons. “I think all teams at times take risks, trade for a player, and our aspirations when we did the Westbrook trade was that it would lead to a championship-contending team,” Pelinka said.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2016 NBA draft class, headlined by Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis and many more.
De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
WNBA star Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison. Griner was part of a crowd of about 200,000 fans at the tournament, watching the action from the stadium 16th hole. Last month in her first appearance, the Griner was at the Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer was seeking answers after an overturned call prevented the Blue Devils from shooting game winning free throws vs. Virginia.
Jalen Brunson scored 22 of his 38 points in the first half, Josh Hart had 11 points off the bench in his Knicks debut and New York outlasted the Utah Jazz 126-120 on Saturday night. Julius Randle added 31 for New York, which has won three of four to improve to 31-27. R.J. Barrett scored 20 points before fouling out, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 15.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 20th triple-double and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight defeat, 119-105 on Saturday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and Bruce Brown and Michael Porter Jr. each had 14 for the Nuggets, who snapped a string of four straight road losses. Denver played without Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) and Jamaal Murray (knee inflammation), but out
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday. New Orleans is 29-28, placing it seventh in the Western Conference entering Sunday.
Grant Williams (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/12/2023
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey as part of a four-team deal on Saturday with the New York Liberty, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury. The Sky, who lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens in free agency, also received the Mercury's second-round draft pick next year.
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why the Raptors opted to make tough roster choices during the offseason instead of at the trade deadline. Full episode can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face. Stevens said Brown has been fitted with a mask. Brown was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture after he took an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum on Wednesday while going for a rebound during Boston's win over Philadelphia.
The Miami Heat is on pace to make NBA history with all the close games it has been a part of this season.
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said. Harden was traded to Philadelphia at the 2022 trade deadline. By the time he came back Saturday just a year later for the first time in the regular season, Durant and Irving were also gone. He wouldn't specify his reasons for souring so quickly, b