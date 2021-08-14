Isaiah Joe with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics
Isaiah Joe (Philadelphia 76ers) with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics, 08/14/2021
Anne Frank's face appeared in a video tribute the soccer club used for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
American Reilly Opelka is through to the finals at the National Bank Open in Toronto after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6(2)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Saturday.
According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-year, $2.5 million US rookie deal with Canadian draft pick Dalano Banton on Saturday.
MLB reportedly sought information regarding the 2017 incident, but police records were expunged.
Scottie Barnes hasn't shot well from the field during NBA Summer League but the Raptors No. 4 draft pick has showed enough pedigree on defence for Toronto fans to be optimistic about his future.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo thought his team took a late lead Friday night against the Seattle Mariners, but replay review said otherwise.
Pulisic scored in Chelsea's Premier League opener on Saturday. That won't buy him much at one of the world's top clubs.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has undergone wrist surgery and is expected to need a "minimum" of six weeks to recover.
Aaron Rodgers is trying to bring back another key member of the Packers.
When it comes to these five wide receivers, Dalton Del Don doesn't hesitate to say the rest of the fantasy industry is too high on them, and why.
Ryan Lochte injured himself racing on an inflatable waterslide.
Cameron was the son of Olympians Leroy and Michell Finn-Burrell, and the godson of Carl Lewis.
For the first time in almost a decade, there is plenty of uncertainty heading into the season about how good the Raptors' roster is.
"It feels good to be back."
Rather than being stuck in the middle of the NBA pack, Toronto finds itself in a transition year, where the front office will assess whether this team has playoff potential or if multiple pieces need to be moved for the Raptors to be competitive again.
The trade market for NBA stars could dry up for a while. And the market for superstars might be barren soon.
At 35-years-old, Goran Dragic's ambitions to win a championship shouldn't be received as disrespect to Toronto Raptors fans, following his move from Miami as part of the Kyle Lowry deal.
BOSTON (AP) — Bolstered by Chris Sale’s first major league appearance in just over two years, the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding Baltimore 16-2 on Saturday, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss. The 32-year-old Sale completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third. Relying mostly on his sharp slider, the lanky left-hander struck out eight and walked none. Rafael Deve
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in and the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day. Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards and was at his best rolling outside the pocket and throwing. Fields’ passing also helped the Bears get on the
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition for Denver's open quarterback competition. Teddy Bridgewater was sharp, too, and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 on Saturday afternoon in their exhibition opener. Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return after a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond. K.J. Hamler had 105