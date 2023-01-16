Isaiah Joe with a deep 3 vs the Brooklyn Nets

Reuters

Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world's top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, business, media and NGOs.