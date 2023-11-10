Isaiah Jackson sends the shot away

Associated Press

Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 26 and the Toronto Raptors finished a two-game sweep in Texas with a 127-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Three nights after Toronto rallied from 22 points down for a win at San Antonio, Siakam and Anunoby combined for all the points in an 11-0 run that broke a 73-all tie in the third quarter. Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in four home games this season with Texan and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watching courtside with his wife, Brittany.