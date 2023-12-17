Isaiah Jackson rises up and throws it down
Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
Tiger and his son Charlie will compete against Justin Thomas and his father on Saturday morning in Orlando
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
The golf pro is taking part in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this weekend
Paddy Pimblett thinks fighters are paid fairly in the UFC.
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 36 points, Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 18-game losing skid, defeating the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 on Friday night. LeBron James had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing Wednesday’s Lakers game with a bruised left calf. Anthony Davis sat out with a hip injury after scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-119 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Los
“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “They might fine me.”
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
One of the top amateurs speaks about his experience at the LIV Golf Promotions event.