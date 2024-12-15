Isaiah Hartenstein slams home the alley-oop
Isaiah Hartenstein slams home the alley-oop, 12/14/2024
Big men headline the latest list of priority pickups as Dan Titus gets fantasy hoops managers ready for an extended Week 7.
Horvath put up 204 rushing yards and threw for two touchdowns as Navy beat Army 31-13.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
NFL security is partnering with the FBI to investigate, the league commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed.
The Yahoo team delivers their predictions on which players will help carry you to a fantasy football championship this season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
LaFleur was critical of the security at Ford Field for allowing the fan to get near the Packers' sideline before the game.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Oregon and Texas are now the co-favorites for the title, while Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson are the long shots.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.
Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season.
The Nats had a 10.2% chance of securing the top spot in next summer's draft.
Toney was a first-round draft pick by the Giants despite established on- and off-field concerns. He's now been dismissed by three teams in four NFL seasons.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the latest news regarding Roki Sasaki’s free agency, whether the Yankees not offering a suite to Juan Soto was a dealbreaker and the Cardinals putting All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the trading block.