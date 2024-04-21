Isaiah Hartenstein with the flush
Isaiah Hartenstein with the flush, 04/20/2024
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
One Porter brother is banned for life from the NBA. Another is headed to prison.
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans booked a spot in the NBA playoffs with a 105-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a play-in tournament elimination game on Friday night. The Pelicans won without leading-scorer Zion Williamson, who strained his left hamstring right as he reached the 40-point mark in a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Undaunted, New Orleans used a balanced
Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs, which start Saturday. ___ EASTERN CONFERENCE No. 2 NEW YORK KNICKS (50-32) vs. No. 7 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (47-35) Season series: Knicks, 3-1. Story line: The Knicks finished with their best record and highest seed since winning 54 games in 2012-13. They didn't get much of a reward for that, with the opponent being a 76ers team that surged after Joel Embiid returned from knee surgery, winning their final eight games of the regular season and
Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.
The MLB announced that the athlete and father of two died on April 19 "due to a cardiac event"
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott kicked off their first world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-2 win over New Zealand on Saturday. The husband-and-wife pair from Gimli, Man., showed no rookie nerves in taking advantage of New Zealand's mistakes for a swift six-end victory. “That was huge for myself, just getting that confidence throwing that last stone, especially here at a world event,” said Kadriana Lott, whose shooting percentage in the game was 96 per cent. She ex
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has told Yankees pitcher Nelson Cortes that his pump fake pitch to Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez is against the rules. Known for his deceiving leg kicks and windups, Cortes added another trick in his repertoire with a funky move to Giménez in the second inning last Sunday. He faked a throw by waving his left arm at Giménez, then raised a knee before finishing a pitch that Giménez fouled off. “My thought was that doesn’t feel legal, but pretty funny, I think the
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold called out Lyoto Machida after stopping Joe Schilling at Saturday's Karate Combat 45.
Miragh Bitove began working at the Hockey Hall of Fame as an intern before working her way up to handling the Stanley Cup