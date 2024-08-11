Isaac Paredes' RBI double
Isaac Paredes rips an RBI double down the left-field line, driving in Cody Bellinger from first base to make it a 1-1 game in the 5th
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sam Darnold started, but J.J. McCarthy was the story for the Vikings.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Team USA men won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
Fisher claimed his second medal of the Games, after winning bronze in the 10k meters.
The eight women who made Saturday’s 100 hurdles final combined to form one of the fastest fields ever assembled.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
From more track and field finals to climbing, table tennis and even breaking, here are the best images that came out of the Games on Friday in France.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
It is the men's volleyball team's sixth medal and first since claiming bronze at Rio 2016.
The U.S. women's basketball team continues their quest for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.
A great deal was expected of Maye coming in, only to see him arrive somewhat behind schedule in his development. That has been compared with Milton, who was viewed as the cannon-armed project.
Williams’ ranking of Stafford in the quarterback hierarchy might come as a surprise