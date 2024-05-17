Isaac Paredes' go-ahead single
Isaac Paredes knocks an RBI single off of the Green Monster in left field, giving the Rays the lead 6-5 in the top of the 9th inning
Heading into 2024, these 10 pitchers were being counted on to lead their teams. Here's how their squads have managed without them and what we can expect going forward.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Soto is off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
Xander Schauffele, still looking for his first major victory, took the early lead at the PGA Championship.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how the Dallas Mavericks won game 5 in Oklahoma City and talk about the offseason rumors swirling at the NBA Draft Combine.
The reigning world No. 1 started the second major of the year with the shot of the tournament so far.
The Cavaliers have some questions about frontcourt fit and the future of star scorer Donovan Mitchell.
Kyle Larson is among 34 drivers entered for 33 starting spots.
"The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”
Xander Schauffele is now the first player to ever shoot a 62 multiple times in a major championship.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
All games stream on Amazon Prime and air on local TV at 8:20 p.m ET on Thursdays unless otherwise noted.
It has been a frustrating start for the Angels, and Washington was in no mood for mistakes.
Vincent Goodwill checks in from Denver after watching the Nuggets take game 5 from the Timberwolves to break down the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers coaching search.
The Cubs have weathered a barrage of injuries already this season, yet they sit just 1.5 games back in the NL Central.