Isaac Okoro rocks the rim

Associated Press

Roberto Ruano has a luxury box at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium where he and his family can watch soccer games and other events in privacy and comfort. When the stadium is handed over to FIFA for the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, Ruano expects the world soccer body to respect a deal dating from the stadium’s construction six decades ago that gave box owners unlimited access to their seats for 99 years. “We’ve already paid for the right to be there when we purchased the title and there can be no restrictions for us,” says Ruano, 61, the spokesman of an association of 134 box owners.