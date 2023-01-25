Isaac Okoro with a dunk vs the New York Knicks
Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 01/24/2023
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm
CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and
MONTREAL — Despite losing their starting goaltender just over two minutes into the game, the Florida Panthers held up just fine. In his 25th NHL game, backup Alex Lyon kept Florida afloat with 23 saves en route to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury and left the game during a stoppage for a Panthers penalty. “My approach remains the same and I just feel like there's a reason why I excel in these situations and I take a lot of pride in bei
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we
Canadian Paralympic hockey captain Tyler McGregor has completed a 42-kilometre skate on the world's longest ice skating trail near Invermere, B.C., as part of his cross-country campaign to raise funds for cancer research. On Monday morning, the 28-year-old athlete made his third stop of his Sledge Skate of Hope campaign this year at the Lake Windermere Whiteway. The 30-kilometre outdoor ice track was named by the Guinness World Records in 2014 as the longest of its kind in the world. "The lake i
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin
VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure
HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian