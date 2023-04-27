Isaac Okoro with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi