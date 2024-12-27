Isaac Jones gets the And-1

Okoro is Cleveland's defensive stopper and a 49% 3-point shooter this season.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Even by Bears standards, this loss to the Seahawks was a frustrating one.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Volatility isn't a fantasy manager's best friend — especially not in Championship Week. Tera Roberts is here to help us sort through which of the league's most volatile assets are worth a start.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR wide receiver rankings.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
The Vikings are contenders to claim their first Super Bowl victory.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.