Irma T. Gordon Kentwood's next mayor

The Canadian Press

It didn't take long for Christine Sinclair to see the impact from the announcement that a new pro women's soccer league planned to kick off in Canada in 2025. "The number of kids that came up to me and said, 'Well I'm going to be playing in 10 years,' I think that's why we're doing this," Sinclair said. "Inspiring the next generation of young Canadians and giving young girls an opportunity to fulfil their dreams." On Monday night, former national team player Diana Matheson and business partner T