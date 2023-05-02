Taxi Driver's 'Pet Crow' Amazes Passenger it Flies Beside Cab

A video showing a taxi passenger feeding the cab driver’s “pet crow” as it flies beside the car has gone viral on TikTok.

The astonishing footage was captured by in the Irish city of Cork by Abbie Cashman Lynch, who said she had just left her job at Cork Airport and found her own vehicle had a flat tire, forcing her to take a taxi home.

Speaking to Storyful, Cashman Lynch said she had noticed a crow perched on cab driver’s window, but said “it flew away when he started to drive.” A few moments later, however, the driver told her to look out the window and she spotted the wild crow flying alongside them.

“He asked did I want to feed the crow, and I said yes of course!” Cashman Lynch said. “It was a crazy experience, but everything bad that led up to that moment between the tire and not being able to make it home made the moment even greater.”

In captions on the video, Cashman Lynch said she had been having the “worst day ever” and thanked the taxi driver, whom she named as Rory, for picking her up and lifting her spirits.

Cashman Lynch’s video had garnered more than four million views at the time of writing. Credit: Abbie Cashman Lynch via Storyful

Video Transcript

ABBIE LYNCH: Oh my god. He's following. Wait, is that actually your crow?

- That's my crow.

ABBIE LYNCH: Wait. I'm so confused.

- He's my crow. He's a crow. He lives right there. He's a wild crow, and he gets fed. You want to feed him?

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah, I'll feed him.

- OK. Open your window.

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

[GIGGLING]

- Hold it right there.

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

- Hold it up.

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

- You got it?

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah. Oh my god!

[GIGGLING]

[SCREAMS]

Oh my gosh!

- What are you making out of this?

ABBIE LYNCH: [LAUGHING] I'm actually in shock. This is just-- oh! He's following me again. Look! He has it.

- [INAUDIBLE] by me.

[LAUGHING]

You had it way too low. He will bite your finger.

ABBIE LYNCH: This is crazy. Like, this is amaz--

- You want to finish the biscuit?

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah, sure.

Story continues

[LAUGHTER]

I am in shock!

Oh, my god! He's following. Wait, is that actually your crow?

- That's my crow.

ABBIE LYNCH: Wait. I'm so confused.

- He's my crow. He's a crow. He lives right there. He's a wild crow. And he gets fed. You want to feed him?

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah, I'll feed him.

- OK. Open your window.

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

[GIGGLING]

- Hold it. Hold it right there, OK?

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

- Hold it up.

ABBIE LYNCH: OK.

- You got it?

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah. Oh, my God!

[GIGGLING]

[SCREAMS]

Oh my gosh!

- What are you making out of this?

ABBIE LYNCH: [LAUGHING] I am actually in shock. This is just-- oh, he's following me again. Look, he has--

- [INAUDIBLE] by me.

[LAUGHTER]

- You had it way too low. He will bite your finger.

ABBIE LYNCH: This is crazy. Like, this is am--

- Do you want to finish the biscuit.

ABBIE LYNCH: Yeah, sure.

[LAUGHTER]

I am in shock.