Irish man wins Antarctic Ice Marathon

STORY: The event, the 17th of its kind, took place on Wednesday at Union Glacier, with more than 60 competitors from 20 nations taking part. Organisers describe it as "the southernmost marathon on Earth".

Tobin, 28, ran the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres (26.22 miles) in 2:53.33.

"You just sink (into the snow)... One turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground. I was trying to get up and go again," Tobin said after finishing.

"I had to go deep inside myself (to complete the course)."

Race director Richard Donovan said Tobin had recorded "the fastest marathon ever run in Antarctica".