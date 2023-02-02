Irish Catholic Church in 'terminal decline' after sexual abuse scandals
Euronews hears about the "catastrophic" impact of sexual abuse scandals in Ireland's Catholic Church.
Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end, his family has confirmed. In an email to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said he will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Perry said Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. "If you worked on a documentary with Mich
Anthony Lowe Jr appeared to be fleeing from police when he was shot and killed
A female firefighter said she has seen comments made by male colleagues about the type of underwear women were wearing in a car crash.
A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.
Alicia Day, 34, was fined 20,000 roubles ($285) for obstructing pedestrians in an unauthorised protest and sentenced to 13 days of "administrative arrest" on a separate charge of disobeying police orders. "I bought the calf so that it wouldn't be eaten," TASS news agency quoted her as saying. Video shared by state media showed Day explaining that she had got a driver to bring the calf to Red Square by car.
Several residents and ministers are calling out Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaws—yet again—for "profiteering" amid rising food prices after they announced an end to its price freeze on its popular generic house brand products.
The Fox News host's racially charged blather hit another low in his take on the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
A man from northeastern New Brunswick who killed two teenagers and left another for dead near Miramichi in the late 1980s has been granted full parole. Kenneth Esson, 58, of Neguac was serving a life sentence for first and second-degree murder, attempted murder and sexual assault committed in 1986. The Parole Board of Canada granted Esson full parole in a Jan. 5 decision provided to CBC News on Monday. The decision says "the board finds that you have reached the stage of your life sentence when
Misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate is ‘exploiting’ misogynistic views among young people in Romania, local politicians tell Maya Oppenheim
Emergency services "literally found the needle in the haystack", authorities have said.
The man’s body was found with various items, including a 1/2-inch long rubber chicken and heart-shaped stone charm, according to the sheriff’s office.
In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The Italian woman, who was arrested on a complaint by crew, has denied the allegations against her.
The four-year-old girl who was killed by a dog in a Milton Keynes back garden has been named as Alice Stones. Police were called to a house in the Broadlands area at about 5pm on Tuesday, but Alice died at the scene shortly after. The dog was put down and no one else was hurt.
The musician is accused of sexual assault and coercion of an abortion in the 1970s, as well as involuntary infamy.
Nineteen-year-old sorority sister was hit by a car and died on 15 January after alleged rape by group of men she met at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian state security officials searched the home of billionaire businessman Ihor Kolomoiskiy on Wednesday, in what several media outlets said was an investigation into possible financial crimes. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the reports, and Kolomoiskiy could not be reached for comment. A senior governing party official confirmed Kolomoiskiy's home had been searched - as well as that of a former interior minister - but did not state the reason for the search.
Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiance, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were filmed dancing romantically in front of Tehran's Azadi Tower.
Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. Internationally, he’s known as Haiti’s most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for “serious human rights abuses,” and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees late last year. At a time when democracy has withered in Haiti and gang violence has spiraled out of control, it's armed men like Cherizier that are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.
Brothers had hoped to escape human trafficking and rape charges