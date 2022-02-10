Iraqi Kurds remember forgotten slain women

"No family member has shown up yet to ask about this dead woman. Today was the burial, but they never cared about the case," explained Kurdish lawyer, Rozghar Ebrahim.

None of Tariq's relatives attended her funeral which was held at the cemetery's "plot of the unknown", where hundreds of other nameless gravestones marked with numbers lie.

Around 60 of the graves in Saiwan in Iraq's northern Kurdistan region were later identified as women who had been found dead and whose bodies were unclaimed.

But on Feb. 3, Kurdish officials said they would investigate more thoroughly cases of murdered women, in an attempt to discourage so-called "honour killings" or violent crimes against women still common in the region.