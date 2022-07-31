Iraqi cleric followers continue parliament sit-in

STORY: Thousands of the Shi'ite Muslim cleric's loyalists stormed into the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Saturday (July 30), taking over the empty parliament building for a second time in a week as his Shi'ite rivals, most of them close to Iran, try to form a government.

At least 125 people - including demonstrators and police - were wounded, according to a health ministry statement.

"We're staying until our demands are met. And we have many demands," a member of Sadr's political team told Reuters by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to give statements to media.

Sadr's social-political Sadrist Movement is demanding that parliament be dissolved and new elections be held and that federal judges be replaced, the Sadrist official said.