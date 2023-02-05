Iran's Khamenei pardons prisoners linked to protests

STORY: Iran's Supreme Leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday (February 5).

But the pardon, approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in honor of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes with conditions.

State media reports said the amnesty would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran.

IRNA also said those accused of "corruption on earth" would not be pardoned.

That's a capital charge brought against some protesters - four of whom have been executed.

The pardon will also not apply to those charged with "spying for foreign agencies" or those "affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic".

Iran was swept by protests following the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country's morality police last September.

The demonstrations marked one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Rights groups say over 500 have been killed in the crackdown, including 70 minors.

Latest Stories

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Downtown Belleville protester injured after truck tries to drive through march

    About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked

    The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is getting ready to write a check to a Florida court for more than $1 million — but he’s hoping to get the money back.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved the

  • Democratic Socialism Isn’t Soviet Communism, You Idiots

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersThe House of Representatives voted by an overwhelming margin on Thursday to condemn “the horrors of socialism.”It’s obvious that the real targets are politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But instead of explaining what’s wrong with popular democratic socialist policy proposals like Medicare for All or eliminating tuition at public universities, most of the resolution is wasted on denouncing the real or alleged “horr

  • Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea

    While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

    The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

    Justices aren’t “masters of information security protocol,” the staff says

  • DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting ‘sexually explicit’ drag event

    The Republican governor announced last month that the department was investigating the event

  • Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersJERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society

  • Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press

    Right-wing media personality suggests journalists have rocketed congressman from obscurity into ‘9/11 in human form’

  • The Manhattan DA was skeptical about using Michael Cohen to testify against Trump. He's now helping the office investigate the ex-president's hush-money scandal.

    A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.

  • China Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s abrupt shift from expressing regret to threatening retaliation over the US’s spy-balloon claims reflects the domestic imperative for Xi Jinping to show he’s standing up for China against external pressure, further narrowing the window to reset ties before the US election season gets into full swing.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the A

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr