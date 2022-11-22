Iranian student constantly worries about loved ones at home

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what