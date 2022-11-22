Iranian student constantly worries about loved ones at home
Sara Shariati, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, says communicating with friends and family has been difficult since the protests began.
Sara Shariati, a graduate student at the University of Toronto, says communicating with friends and family has been difficult since the protests began.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller
The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1
The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”
CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel
The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.
John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. “It was nice to get that one for sure,” Huberdeau said. “We battled. Another good win for us.” Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row. “We were
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
=On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.
The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set
CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros
VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “