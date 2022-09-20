Iranian Community in Toronto Holds Demonstrations After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Tehran
Members of Canada’s Iranian community held demonstrations in downtown Toronto on Monday, September 19, after a young woman detained in the Iranian capital Tehran died while in police custody last week.
The woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, was detained by Iran’s morality police on September 13 over how she wore her hijab and the dress she was wearing, Iranian media reported. Amini died on September 16 after falling into a coma, BBC reported.
In a press briefing on Monday, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi gave his condolences to Amini’s family and said the “incident was unfortunate”, according to Fars. He added that the morality police was “doing positive work”.
Footage shows protesters chanting and waving placards in Simcoe Park near the Canadian Broadcasting Center. Canadian media reported protests also took place in Winnipeg on Sunday.