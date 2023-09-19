Iranian Americans Protest President Ebrahim Raisi During United Nations General Assembly

Iranian Americans demonstrated near the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, September 19, to protest Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s presence at the United Nations General Assembly and call for a regime change.

Tuesday’s demonstration was part of a multi-day campaign to condemn Raisi’s visit to the United Nations, the Organization of Iranian American Communities said.

In this footage of the rally posted to X by user @ShanazRx, demonstrators can be seen waving flags and chanting. A demonstrator can be holding a sign supporting Maryam Rajavi, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s president-elect. Credit: @ShanazRx via Storyful