Iran Protesters Gather Outside London Islamic Center

Crowds gathered outside an Islamic center in London on Sunday, September 25, to protest the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman in Iran earlier this month.

Footage by campaigner Maryam Namazie shows crowds and police outside the Islamic Centre of England.

Protests erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested by the country’s morality police for allegedly breaking the strict dress code for women.

At least 41 people, including demonstrators and security forces, have been killed since the protests began, according to reports, while over 700 have reportedly been arrested. Credit: Maryam Namazie via Storyful