IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as well. The Royals started with a couple of wins, but then lost three games on the trot and went down the barrel. On Friday, October 9, the Royals lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 46 runs and are now on a four-match losing streak. Following Rajasthan Royals’ fourth defeat in a row in the IPL 2020, they can really do with a bit of Ben Stokes magic for their next match.