Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings hoping to go to the top of the table in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Saturday. Sitting on the opposite ends of the points-table, both DC and CSK will be looking for a win in Sharjah. While the Shreyas Iyer-led side will be aiming to solidify their chances of making it to the playoffs with ease, the MS Dhoni-led team will be battling for survival.