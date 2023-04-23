Iowans throw out thousands of unwanted prescription drugs
Iowans throw out thousands of unwanted prescription drugs
Iowans throw out thousands of unwanted prescription drugs
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press. The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.
The actress shared a heartwarming picture alongside her father in an Instagram post on Friday
Six cattle in Madison County were found dead under suspicious circumstances, with "no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass," officials said.
The actress, now 94, tells PEOPLE about eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes, who died a recluse in 1976
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child is celebrating a big birthday
Ukrainian military search teams have recovered hundreds of dead Russian soldiers on battlefields across the country since the beginning of the war, an official has said.
A smiling Prince Louis has been photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother ahead of his fifth birthday.
Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
“It was rolling around on the surface and just looked like it was having a good time really,” one of the witnesses said.
A wild sequence unfolded in the third period of Game 3 between the Leafs and Lightning.
The “Air” director confounded Drew Barrymore this week with a hard-to-stomach fact about his celebrity spouse.
The two had a day in the sun
Surveillance images show suspect carrying victim to a minivan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a cozy stroll together in New York City wearing matching navy and white and holding hands.
Canada is one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine in the war against Moscow's forces and has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and companies as well as wide-scale trade bans. "Due to the numerous instances of discrimination against Russian citizens ... in Canada, including physical violence, we recommend you refrain from traveling to this country for the purposes of tourism, education, and in the context of business relations," the Russian foreign ministry said in an advisory.
The ‘Morning Joe’ anchors often ridicule Ms Lake for her election-denying
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter, Savannah, said on Instagram that she was "thrown off" her flight after refusing to check her luggage.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed Friday to let Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee question an ex-prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington. The deal resolves a lawsuit in which Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying, ending a legal dispute that escalated to a federal appeals court just weeks after Trump's historic indictment.
Meghan Markle will have a "low-key party at home" to celebrate her son's birthday.
The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman has married his partner Addie Hall.