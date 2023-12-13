When can Iowans see the Geminid meteor shower?

Storyful

A Tennessee resident said she had a close encounter with the tornado that touched down in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, December 9.Footage captured by Ashley Knox shows a close view of the EF-3 tornado on Saturday, as it whipped debris into the sky. In a TikTok post, Knox described the ordeal as a “scary experience today at work.”Knox told Storyful: “We were at work, and without any warnings, it got dark outside and windy. Within 30 seconds of the tornado alerts on our phones, it was in our parking lot.”The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado “tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd, and Logan counties and was on the ground for over an hour.”The tornado killed at least three people, including a child, and injured dozens, according to the NWS and Montgomery County officials. Credit: Ashley Knox via Storyful