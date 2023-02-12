Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights

CBC

Playing under the lights on Wascana Lake rink was already inspiring for young hockey players but the surprise arrival of the Regina Pats really motivated them to give it their all. About 40 kids in Regina's Ehrlo Sport Venture Outdoor Hockey League had just started playing during the Frost Regina winter festival on Wednesday night when a blaring bus horn announced the team's arrival. "This big, blue bus pulls up and starts honking its horn like crazy, so everybody stops and turns around and it's