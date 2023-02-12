Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings, 02/12/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Iowa Wolves vs. Stockton Kings, 02/12/2023
Find out the 2023 Super Bowl kick off time and how to watch it on Fox or by streaming if you don't have cable.
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies. The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina. The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — wer
There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.
Sebastian Munoz told Colombian El Tiempo that he was joining LIV Golf, along with Chilean Mito Pereira, giving the league an all-South American team.
A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Insider he'll be so stressed about the Kansas City Chiefs' fate that he may not be able to focus.
Joe Biden won't be giving a pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox after White House says the network canceled the sitdown.
Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.
CBS said at the time that the alleged intervention was a "complete mischaracterization."
The MMA community was in awe of Islam Makhachev again after he halted Alexander Volkanovski's bid at champ-champ status at UFC 284
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.
The week leading up to Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes has been in Arizona with couple's 11-week-old son, Bronze, and 23-month-old daughter, Sterling.
The Premier League’s referees’ chief Howard Webb has summoned all officials to an emergency meeting after two major Var errors took place in separate matches on Saturday.
Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Playing under the lights on Wascana Lake rink was already inspiring for young hockey players but the surprise arrival of the Regina Pats really motivated them to give it their all. About 40 kids in Regina's Ehrlo Sport Venture Outdoor Hockey League had just started playing during the Frost Regina winter festival on Wednesday night when a blaring bus horn announced the team's arrival. "This big, blue bus pulls up and starts honking its horn like crazy, so everybody stops and turns around and it's
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world. The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13-under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. Rahm also had a 68, holing a curling 40-footer for birdie on the stadium 16th for his third birdie in four holes. Taylor shot 67. A
Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to the final of his hometown event with a victory over fellow American J.J. Wolf. Fritz had 20 aces to Wu’s six, but Wu capitalized on two of his four break chances.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
A relaxed, smiling Brittney Griner took in the golfing action at the ‘loudest hole on the rowdiest stop on the PGA Tour’
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Early Saturday morning, Dale Earnhardt Jr. rolled into Florence Motor Speedway with high hopes. High hopes that the rainy forecast would subside for the annual Icebreaker event and also hopes of a strong finish for his JR Motorsports No. 3 Chevrolet — and when it was all said and done, only the […]