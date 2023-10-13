Iowa weather: Tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. for dozens of counties

Reuters Videos

STORY: Global water cycles are 'spinning out of balance' due to climate changethe World Meteorological Organization says (Petteri Taalas, WMO Secretary-General)"The key message is that the global hydrological cycle is changing and many of the impact of climate change, they are felt through water, flooding, drought and also melting of glaciers and we have to invest in better understanding of the water cycle and monitor the resources to understand what kind of impact climate change we have been facing so far, but especially what we are going to face in the future.”The 2022 State of Global Water Resources report is only the second such analysis done by the WMO and includes data from large river basins"And unfortunately, we have lost this glacier melting game already. The glacier melting and sea level rise may continue for the coming thousands of years because of already high concentrations of carbon dioxide.”