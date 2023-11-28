Iowa weather: Temperatures trend up after frigid start to the week
Iowa weather: Temperatures trend up after frigid start to the week
Iowa weather: Temperatures trend up after frigid start to the week
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced back to base after the worst storm in 100 years hit southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea.
The creatures — “one of the world’s rarest rodents” — is at least two times the size of common rats, researchers said.
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say multiple collisions near Brantford, Ont., — which have seen at least 10 vehicles crash and four transport trucks jackknife — have closed an eastbound lane on Highway 403.OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Hamilton "white out conditions" played a role in the crashes.He said one crash involved seven vehicles and another involved three vehicles.There are "serious injuries" but it's unclear how many, he said.Schmidt said on X, formerly Twitter, the eastbound lane is
The birds can each eat a pound of fish per day, park officials say.
The small animal has a brownish-gray coloring that helps it blend in with the trees, park officials said.
Low visibility brought on by heavy snow and strong winds is hurting Russia's defenses along the Dnipro River, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The creatures were teaching the youngest member of their pod how to hunt off the California coast, experts said.
The coldest air of the season will whip up a multi-day round of snow squalls across southern Ontario
The recent "punt" of a sea lion by an orca was reminiscent of a scene caught on video 8 years ago, involving perhaps the highest orca punt on record.
STORY: A severe snowstorm caused havoc in Ukraine on Monday.This video from Ukrainian authorities shows what it was like out on the roads.Hundreds of cars and trucks were struck in snow drifts, some over six feet high, the government said in a social media post. Hundreds of settlements were without power and more than a dozen roads were closed. According to the emergency services, more than 1,200 rescue workers are managing the clean-up effort.The south and central parts of the country were the worst hit, according to Ukraine’s interior minister. But as residents dig out, tens of thousands of troops remain in front-line positions in the war with Russia.Polled by Reuters, Kyiv residents said the harsh winter did not bother them much.“It’s just regular weather. What’s more important is keeping the boys warm in the trenches. We will survive it here.”“I start crying when I think about soldiers. It is hard to imagine what it feels like there. These are very heavy thoughts.”The storm is also renewing fears that Moscow could target Ukraine's power grid this winter... Kyiv says Russia has attacked infrastructure 60 times in the past few weeks. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks...and its rescue services for tackling extreme weather.In Russian-held Crimea, officials said nearly half a million people were without power. Russian-installed authorities declared a state of emergency Monday and reported that one person died, ten were injured, and hundreds evacuated.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of northern Newfoundland. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of norther Newfoundland. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected across the region, and areas of high terrain could see up to 30 centimetres of total snowfall.The snow is predicted to happen from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.Environment Canada said a short period of rain will fall f
Get your hot chocolate and churros ready. Here’s how cold it will get in Miami.
Prince William is continuing to support a charity that he's been involved with since 2005 when he had just graduated from college
Amidst record-high temperatures, deluges, droughts and wildfires, leaders are convening for another round of United Nations climate talks later this month that seek to curb the centuries-long trend of humans spewing ever more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. For hundreds of years, people have shaped the world around them for their benefit: They drained lakes to protect infrastructure, wealth and people. They dug up billions of tons of coal, and then oil and gas, to fuel empires and economie
The wildlife photographer embarks on night safaris to seek out Hong Kong’s nocturnal animals.
A storm walloped southern Ukraine on Monday inhibiting military operations on both sides and possibly worsening already-heightened dangers in the Black Sea.
High waves smashed into the northern New Brunswick coast on Monday afternoon after a strong, low pressure system moved into the Maritimes.Strong winds and heavy precipitation were was in the forecast — snow for the north and northeast and rain for much of the rest of the province.High winds battered the Acadian Peninsula on Monday afternoon. (Pascal Raiche-Nogue/Radio-Canada)Environment Canada warned a storm surge and large waves would coincide with high tide around 4 p.m. for Campbellton, Misco
Researchers are calling for climate resilient age-friendly cities.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the second Sumatran rhino born in the country this year and a welcome addition to a species that currently numbers fewer than 50 animals. A female named Delilah gave birth to a 25-kilogram (55-pound) male calf at a sanctuary for Sumatran rhinos in Way Kambas National Park in Lampung province, at the southern tip of Sumatra island. The calf is fathered by a male named Ha