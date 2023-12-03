Iowa weather: Cool, cloudy Sunday
VICTORIA — A bulletin has been issued warning residents in southwestern British Columbia to prepare for an atmospheric river bearing down on the area. The statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management says Environment Canada is forecasting a series of storms bringing heavy rain until Thursday, with a peak expected on Tuesday. It says western Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and coastal mountains will see heavy rain starting Monday, but with four days before t
Environment Canada has issued new weather warnings for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec as the first big winter snowstorm looms this weekend.Freezing rain will change to snow Sunday evening in the nation's capital before tapering to flurries Monday morning, the weather agency said in an updated winter storm warning Sunday afternoon.Ottawa could be hit with up to 15 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said. The worst is slated for Sunday evening, with possible peak snowf
Everyone in the Maritimes has already had a taste of snow, however, this will be the first widespread significant snowfall of the season for most.While some uncertainty remains, it appears 10 to 15 centimetres will fall across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.This is a tricky forecast. Temperatures are looking likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout Sunday night and Monday, which will help to keep the snow on the wetter and slushier side with some rain
National Weather Service in Miami predicts Thursday morning would be the chilliest.
The “elusive” animal tried to defend itself when researchers picked it up, a study said.
Officials say four people are injured and nine are missing after a powerful quake and several aftershocks.
Documentary filmmakers, Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick, discovered an intact shipwreck off the west coast of Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Believed to be the “Africa”, the ship hasn’t been seen since 1895, when the vessel disappeared in stormy seas with the entire crew of eleven sailors.
Member nations attending the COP-28 Climate Summit in Dubai have reached an agreement on renewable and nuclear energy to cut back greenhouse gas emissions. Canada sent hundreds of delegates, but climate groups are raising concerns about who is actually representing Canada. Abigail Bimman reports.
Scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country.
A new analysis shows the cities of COP’s past could soon be inundated — if not entirely submerged — by rising ocean waters.
An earthquake with a preliminary 6.9-magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, triggering a wave of tsunami warnings across Japan and Asia.
Farming is Jeremy Welter's livelihood, but recent weather conditions have made it increasingly difficult to grow his crops."You can put down you know the right seed, at the right point, and at the right time, all of the right nutrients. But without water you're not going to grow anything," he said.Welter's farm is northeast of Kerrobert, Sask.Warm and dry weather conditions in the province this past month have Welter and other farmers concerned about future yields. Jeremy Welter says his farm ha
Forecasters warn of "difficult travel conditions" with snow, ice and rain predicted across Wales.
Cumbria Police declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall on the county’s roads and said people should only travel where necessary.
Clean energy stocks are out of vogue, as higher interest rates and slow efforts to combat climate change dog the market.
Italy's Etna Volcano was seen erupting from its snowcapped south-eastern crater on Friday morning.The relatively mild but spectacular blast activity of the 3,300 metres-high Sicilian volcano started on November 19. Lava was being ejected with explosions happening every 60 to 880 minutes according to the local Institute of Volcanology. Source: AP
The comments from the UAE oil CEO are "verging on climate denial," a scientist interviewed by The Guardian said
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued a final rule aimed at reducing methane emissions, targeting the U.S. oil and natural gas industry for its role in global warming as President Joe Biden seeks to advance his climate legacy. The Environmental Protection Agency said the rule will sharply reduce methane and other harmful air pollutants generated by the oil and gas industry, promote use of cutting-edge methane detection technologies and deliver significant public health be
PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Marapi in West Sumatra province erupted Sunday, spewing white-and-gray ash plumes more than 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the air and sending hot ash clouds several miles away. There were no immediate report of casualties, said Ahmad Rifandi, an official with Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center at the Marapi monitoring post. The two routes for climbers were closed after the eruption and villagers living on the slopes of the
STORY: The dolphins, of which 14 were females and 10 were males, were relocated to the Rio Grande river. According to research associate and volunteer at the Noel Kempff Natural History Museum, Claudia Venegas, peaceful spots such as the one in which the specimens were found are used by pregnant females to give birth, but changes in the hydrological basin caused the dolphins to be unable to follow the natural course of the main riverbed, leaving them trapped as water levels dropped.